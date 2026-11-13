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Celebration of Life - Dale Conner
8 days ago
A celebration of life for former Lamar resident, currently of Pueblo West, Colorado, Dale Conner, will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar. The family would like to invite everyone to wear their favorite Bronco or Harley Davidson attire. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with full Military Honors under the auspices of the Local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
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