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Is the steel market tighter now than in 2021?
By Michael Cowden,8 days ago
“Now, the problem is no longer the price. The problem is having access to steel.”. That’s a good lead. But I can’t take credit for it. Those (very quotable) words came from Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman/CEO Lourenco Goncalves during the steelmaker’s quarterly earnings conference call in October. And I heard similar comments—if not put quite so bluntly—from other leading steel industry executives during quarterly earnings calls this fall.