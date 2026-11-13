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Celebrating the ‘Renaissance’
7 days ago
2026 Mike Anglin Trailblazer Award recipient Cannon Austin, left,. and 2026 Media Award recipient Benito Skinner, right. Black Tie Dinner marks its 45th anniversary in 2026, with a gala event built around the theme “Renaissance.” The theme was chosen, organizers say, as “a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in all its forms, as well as the creativity and resilience that is born from adversity — a renaissance for the LGBTQ+ community, of the causes we champion and 45 years of showing up together.”