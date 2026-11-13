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Where it started
5 days ago
The Blue Tidal Wave that swept across Texas on Election Day — culminating in the election of LGBTQ Democrats up and down the ballot — did not happen overnight. Its origins trace to the early 1980s, when a ripple began, stirred by a group of dedicated Dallas activists: Louise Young, Viv Armstrong, Mike Anglin, John Thomas, Peter Brooks, Marc Lerro, the late Don Baker, Al Calkin, Bill Nelson, Terry Tebedo and many others associated with the Dallas Gay Political Caucus.