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Six student-athletes from Penfield Girls’ Lacrosse sign National Letters of Intent
By Paul Gotham,7 days ago
During a ceremony earlier this week, six members of the Penfield Girls’ Lacrosse team made their college commitments official. Elise Capozzi (University of Pittsburgh), Sierra Enfonde (Ashland University), Avery Fordham (University of Florida), Karis Hand (University of Florida), Kate Hauer (Shenandoah University) and Whitney Reynolds (Florida State University) all signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level.