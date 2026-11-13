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SourceOne Global Partners Launches LysOmega
By Mike Montemarano,8 days ago
SourceOne Global Partners has launched LysOmega, a specialized molcecular matrix featuring EPA and DHA bonded to phospholipids rich in lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC), developed manufactured and supplied by Naturmega following a multi-year collaboration. The ingredient is designed to deliver omega-3 fatty acids to the brain and other vital organs via the MFSD2A transporter.