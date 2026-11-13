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Western Botanicals Acquires CSB Nutrition
By Mike Montemarano,9 days ago
Western Botanicals, a Spanish Fork, UT-based dietary supplement contract manufacturer backed by The Riverside Company, has acquired CSB Nutrition, another Spanish Fork-based CDMO founded in 2001, into a group that also includes WB Blends and liquid manufacturer Yellow Emperor. CSB contributes capsule and powder production, stick-pack filling and gusseted-bag packaging....