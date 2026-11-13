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Women’s Basketball: Hawkeyes roll to 78 - 40 victory over Northern Iowa
By HeavyMetalLawyer,9 days ago
Led by Dani Carnegie, Ava Heiden, and freshman McKenna Woliczko, the Hawkeyes looked good cruising to victory over UNI. In what Hawkeye fans would love to become a standard occurrence, the Iowa Hawkeyes waxed an overwhelmed team last night and looked good in all phases of the game. The Hawkeyes scored first on a Dani Carnegie layup (assisted by Chit-Chat Wright) and never looked back. The Hawkeyes were up 18 to 5 at the end of the first quarter, and would only expand on that lead, winning each quarter of the game.