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Charleston Judge Rejects FOIA Challenge to SC Ports Board’s Closed-Door Meeting
By Camille McAdoo,9 days ago
A Charleston judge has rejected a Mount Pleasant resident’s challenge to a closed-door meeting of the S.C. State Ports Authority board, ruling that the board did not violate the state’s open-records law, The Post and Courier reported. The dispute centered on what the board told the public before entering executive session—not on whether the public could attend a personnel discussion.