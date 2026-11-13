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FICP Conference Set to Bring More Than 700 Attendees to New Orleans
By Hannah Mitchell,9 days ago
The Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals (FICP) annual silent auction will benefit seven organizations, six of them in the New Orleans area. The beneficiaries are the Above and Beyond Foundation, Big Chief Feather Trust, Children’s Bureau of New Orleans, New Orleans Mission, Roots of Music, Son of a Saint and Youth Empowerment Project, according to Biz New Orleans and the auction listing.