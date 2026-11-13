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New Mexico Guard Carries 78 Goats One By One From Rio Grande Flood
By Jill Monroe,9 days ago
Three people and 80 animals stranded by rising floodwaters near San Antonio, New Mexico were brought to safety on Oct. 28, after rescuers spent nearly four hours catching and carrying 78 goats, a mule and a dog onto boats one at a time. The operation unfolded in Socorro County east of San Antonio, where thick vegetation along the swollen Rio Grande slowed the work and made it impossible for crews to move the herd together.
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