undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“We’re Getting a Little Anxious:” Kimco Urges Sewer Decision as Wilton Weighs ASML Growth and Capacity Limits
By Paul Lagasse,8 days ago
Kimco’s engineer is pressing for a December decision while an independent engineering review remains pending. Anticipated ASML growth and rising sewer flow complicate allocation decisions as projected demand exceeds Wilton’s contractual limit. WPCA approved the next phase of sewer repairs intended to reduce rainwater and groundwater entering the...