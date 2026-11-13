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Inside House of Amrut, a Speakeasy-Style Lounge in Jersey City
By Emma Wallace,8 days ago
A hidden lounge beneath Bricklane Curry House is giving Jersey City residents a new way to explore Indian spirits. House of Amrut, which opened in October at 136 Newark Avenue, is a speakeasy-style lounge dedicated to Amrut Distilleries, an Indian spirits producer based in Bangalore, India. The concept brings together the distillery’s collection of single malt whiskies, rums, gin, and signature cocktails in one intimate setting. During our visit, we got to experience the lounge firsthand, sampling several of its whiskies and signature cocktails while learning more about the distillery and the story behind the space. Read on to learn more about the newly opened House of Amrut.