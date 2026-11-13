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Beverly Irene Brown
9 days ago
Beverly Irene Brown, 75 of Waynesville, Mo., passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in her home. She is survived by her husband: William Brown of the home; five children: Deanna Katona (Robert) of Iberia, Mo., Jackie Igafo-Te’o (Billy) of Jackson, Mich., Billy Brown of San Angelo, TX, Angelea Brown of Lebanon, Mo., and Casey Brown of Hannibal, Mo.; eight grandchildren: Sebastian, Michael, and Melody Igafo-Te’o, Jared, Jesse, and Jenna Katona, and Ezrah and Ezekiel Brown; several great-grandchildren; two siblings: Thelma Goldsmith of Roanoke, W.V. and Danny McCartney (Karen) of Dundalk, Md.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.