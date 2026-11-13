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Announcing the 2026 Service & Impact Award Honorees
9 days ago
The honors recognize contributions that strengthen Greater Boston's design community and expand architecture's public impact. Boston, MA (November 13, 2026) — The Boston Society of Architects (BSA) and Architecture in Common (AiC) celebrated people and partnerships strengthening Greater Boston's design community at the organization's 2026 End of Year Celebration and Annual Meeting on November 12. The evening included the second annual presentation of awards honoring individuals and partners whose contributions advance the work of both organizations and the public impact of architecture. Introduced in 2025 as the BSA Volunteer Awards, the newly renamed Service & Impact Awards reflect the breadth of those contributions, recognizing service to the profession and the broader community.