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Beyond the Classroom, Into the Courtroom
By Alex Scarberry,8 days ago
Plant High School students gathered Oct. 28 for the first meeting of the year for the Mock Trial Club, an organization designed to introduce students to the legal system while helping them develop skills in public speaking, critical thinking and teamwork. The club is sponsored by Tamara Phillips and directed by Judge Nash, who will help guide students through courtroom procedures and coordinate opportunities for them to gain experience with the legal system.