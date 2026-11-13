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Offensive tackle Micah Sahakian builds legacy of service in Lebanon, at Duke
By Abby DiSalvo,9 days ago
Micah Sahakian knows a thing or two about putting teammates first. As a seventh-year offensive lineman, he’s had plenty of practice making room for others. But the left tackle’s selflessness stretches far beyond the football field. When he’s not protecting his quarterback and blocking for the Blue Devils, Sahakian takes frequent trips to Lebanon, where he volunteers at medical and sports camps for Lebanese and Syrian refugee children.