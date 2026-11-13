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Case For: Manny Diaz
By smitty1983,9 days ago
I recognize that people will have thoughts, as we know what the 22 and 23 offenses did to him as defensive coordinator, but his teams at Duke have been pretty consistently good, including this year where they had to overcome the loss of their quarterback and leading WR at essentially the last second, and the offense had to morph into one focused on the running game. Won the conference last season after going 0-4 in the non conference.