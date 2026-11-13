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Q&A With Loyola Men’s Basketball’s Troy Cicero Jr.
By Luke Jackson,8 days ago
Loyola men’s basketball senior Troy Cicero Jr. recently chatted with PressBox about why he loves playing for Josh Loeffler, his role as a leader on this year’s team and more. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound guard averaged 5.8 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range for the Greyhounds in 2025-26. Cicero is a native of Joliet, Ill., and graduate of Romeoville High School.