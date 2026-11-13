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New Mexico Surveys Salty Underground Water to Fight a Looming Drought Crisis
By Anna Determann,9 days ago
Crews are surveying thousands of feet beneath Albuquerque's West Mesa, searching for salty underground water that New Mexico hopes can one day help ease one of the state's most pressing problems: a worsening, persistent drought. The surveying effort is focused first on the Middle Rio Grande Basin, where two deep wells are planned at a site called Quail Ranch, each targeting a depth of 7,600 feet.
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