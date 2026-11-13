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Arlene Frances Mangham
By Vanesa Brashier,8 days ago
Arlene Frances Mangham, 75, of Hull, Texas, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2026, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on April 24, 1951, in Paducah, Kentucky. Arlene was a creative soul who loved making things with her hands. She especially enjoyed painting nature scenes and birds, which she had a particular love for. She also loved quilting and crocheting, spending her time creating things that reflected her creativity and talent.