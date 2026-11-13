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Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television: Thanksgiving Makeovers
By Jennifer Robinson,8 days ago
Premieres Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+. Milk Street offers up a new menu for Thanksgiving. Christopher Kimball makes a centerpiece-worthy Maple and Soy Glazed Dry-Brined Turkey. We present Butter-Braised Mashed Potatoes, the ultimate make-ahead side dish. And we change the way you bake dinner rolls with a recipe for Garlic-Parmesan Potato Bread Dinner Rolls, which rely on an unexpected pantry ingredient.