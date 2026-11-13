undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arizona Veteran Given Months to Live Talks Through Awake Brain Surgery
By Steve Wilson,9 days ago
An Arizona veteran given just six to 12 months to live is defying the odds after undergoing awake brain surgery, talking through the entire procedure so doctors could carve out as much of his tumor as possible without damaging his ability to speak. Kyle Fischer's ordeal began in February 2023, when he lost vision in one eye and started getting frequent headaches that wouldn't let up.
15