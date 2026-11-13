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Hera Spacecraft Peeks at Asteroid Moonlet
By Emily Lakdawalla,8 days ago
Europe’s Hera spacecraft is visiting the Dimorphos-Didymos asteroid system to take a close look at the aftermath of NASA’s impact in 2022. Four years after NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission smashed into the tiny satellite of asteroid 65803 Didymos, Europe’s Hera spacecraft has arrived much more peacefully on the scene. Hera rendezvoused with the Didymos-Dimorphos pair on November 11th.