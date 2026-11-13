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St. Augustine opens 60 free parking spaces for Anastasia Boulevard workers during Nights of Lights
By Selim Algar,9 days ago
St. Augustine is offering 60 free parking spaces for Anastasia Boulevard workers during Nights of Lights. The new workforce lot will be at the former Blue Water Jewelers property, 500 Anastasia Blvd, officials said Friday. Passes will be divided among Anastasia Boulevard businesses that express interest. The lot is among...