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10 Bulbs to Plant in November for Gorgeous Spring Flowers
By Lilly Blomquist,9 days ago
When fall starts to wind down, thinking ahead to your spring garden might seem premature, especially with the holidays right around the corner. But in some places, especially in warmer regions, November is the perfect time to get those spring-blooming bulbs in the ground before it freezes solid. Planting some types of bulbs in late autumn when the soil is still workable gives them enough time to develop strong root systems before frigid winter weather hits. So, when the spring season starts to wake up, your bulbs will be ready to burst through the soil, often when the rest of the garden is still bare.