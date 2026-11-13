undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elyria Community Partnership storefront decorating contest to begin Nov. 28
By The Chronicle-Telegram,9 days ago
The Elyria Community Partnership’s Holiday storefront window decorating contest will be fom Nov. 28 to Dec. 13. In a news release Friday, the Elyria Community Partnership invited local businesses to take part in the contest by creating festive window displays, which passersby will have the opportunity to vote on to decide the contest’s best.