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College signings: Elyria Catholic's Jessica Conner headed to Kent State for softball; Juliana Cerny to row at Eastern Michigan
By Todd Shapiro The Chronicle-Telegram,9 days ago
ELYRIA — Jessica Conner has been honing her skills since a young age, while Juliana Cerny is just learning her sport of choice. Now both are headed to compete at the Division I level. Conner, a Kent State softball signee, and Cerny, who will be participating in rowing at...