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Brick Mom’s Dilemma Inspired New N.J. Law to Simplify Preschool Enrollment for Twins
By Daniel Nee,7 days ago
A Brick Township mother’s dilemma about sending her twins to preschool led to a bill sponsored by local legislators that was signed into law by the governor this week. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. James Holzapfel and Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin (R-Ocean), gives parents of twins or higher-order multiples more control over the placement of their children in public preschool programs. It was co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia (R-Morris, Sussex, Warren) and signed into law by Gov Mikie Sherill this week. Until the bill was signed, state law allowed a parent or guardian of twins or higher-order multiples enrolled at the same public school in kindergarten through 8th grade to instruct the school to place the children in the same classroom or separately, but the same policy did not apply to preschool programs, which have become routinely offered around the state, including Brick Township.