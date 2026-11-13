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Morning rain floods part of Vincent Thomas Bridge construction detour route
By Jonathan Lloyd,9 days ago
Several cars were stranded early Friday morning when rainfall led to flooding in a coastal Wilmington neighborhood. Tow trucks were dispatched to remove the car from floodwaters near Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street. The intersection is part of a detour route due to the Vincent Thomas Bridge construction closure in the harbor area.