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‘The uniform is the job — writing is who I am when the uniform comes off’
By Corrections1 Staff,9 days ago
For correctional officers, leaving work at the end of a shift doesn’t always mean leaving the job behind. The experiences, stress and emotional demands of working inside a correctional facility can follow officers home, making it difficult to separate their professional responsibilities from their personal lives. For Kenn Phillips,...