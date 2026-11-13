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This Month Matters: Military spouse and mother of 11 turns nearly 30 moves into a children’s book for military kids
By Tatyana White,9 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, a time to recognize the sacrifices and resilience of military families, including the children who move with them. For this episode of This Month Matters, digital host Tatyana White, a military child herself, sat down with local author...
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