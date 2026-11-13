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Sophie Cunningham fires back with a $50 million reality check after being compared to Luka Doncic
9 days ago
Renowned NBA trainer Drew Hanlen drew statistical comparisons between Luka Doncic shooting volume and WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham quickly shut down the comparison by highlighting the massive earnings and workload disparity between the leagues. The Indiana Fever sharpshooter recently signed a 665000 dollar deal, while Doncic earns nearly 50...