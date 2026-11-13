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Judges close part of ICC Afghanistan investigations that could look at US troops
By Stephanie van den Berg, Reuters,9 days ago
Judges at the International Criminal Court have issued a decision to formally close part of the prosecutor’s investigations into Afghanistan that previously looked at alleged crimes by U.S. troops and to focus only on actions of the Taliban since 2021, court documents show. The decision by the chamber formally...