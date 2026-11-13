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Red Sox sign first baseman Jake Bauers away from World Series champs: Report
By Justin Leger,9 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have signed former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Bauers slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 homers and 86 RBI for the World Series champion Brewers last season. He also won the National League Championship MVP for helping Milwaukee knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers.