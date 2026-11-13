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2027 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Arch Manning, Drew Mestemaker Battle
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Drew Mestemaker and Arch Manning are in a close race to lead the 2027 quarterback class, but neither has locked up the top spot. Mestemaker’s size, arm and athleticism make him a high-upside first-round prospect, though his road-game mistakes raise concerns. Manning has rebounded from early struggles and is showing the tools scouts covet. The class could be unusually deep, but players’ draft decisions—and the rest of the season—will reshape the picture.