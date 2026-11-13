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Packers vs. Vikings: Run Game, Red Zone Keys at Lambeau
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
The Packers’ matchup with the Vikings could hinge on whether Green Bay can protect the ball, finish drives and keep Minnesota from controlling the game with pressure. The Packers’ passing game is producing explosive plays, but a functional run game would help keep the Vikings’ defense from dictating terms. Green Bay also needs to avoid the short fields that fueled Minnesota’s comeback in Week 1.