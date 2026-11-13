undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ravens Expect Lamar Jackson To Miss 6-10 Weeks Following Thumb Surgery
By Tony Camino via NFLTradeRumors.co,,7 days ago
Per the team’s social media, Ravens HC Jesse Minter issued a statement regarding QB Lamar Jackson‘s recovery timeline, confirming he had thumb surgery and is expected to miss around six to 10 weeks. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is pushing hard to return late this season, telling his teammates to “just stay alive” in the playoff race before he can come back. Baltimore acquired veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from the Ravens who is set to fill in for Jackson for however long he remains sidelined. Jackson, 29, was a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. He played...