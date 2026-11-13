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Bringing Christmas cheer overseas: ODA sends trees to troops
By Lydia Taylor,7 days ago
OHIO — The Ohio Department of Agriculture held its 31st Operation Evergreen this week, which sends Christmas trees to American service members stationed overseas. The goal is to spread some Christmas cheer to those who are far from home. The ODA partners with the Ohio Christmas Tree Association to ship Ohio-grown trees, as well as homemade decorations and handwritten holiday cards.
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