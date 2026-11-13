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Amendment 3: The people spoke, and officials vow to adapt
By Jon Pine,4 days ago
Indian River County residents wanted property tax reform – and they got it. Nearly 65 percent of voters on and off the island supported passage of Amendment 3, which raises the homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000, starting next year, and increases it to $250,000 in 2028. That was a higher percentage than the 62 percent of yes votes statewide.