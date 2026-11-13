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NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Jaguars Lead Bills, 49ers
By Joe Garrison,7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 1 in our Week 10 NFL power rankings. At 6-2, they have the best rating in the league by our numbers: +9.3 points per game better than an average team once the schedule is accounted for. The Buffalo Bills (7-1) and San Francisco 49ers (7-1) follow. Below are all 32 teams in one table, with how far each moved and a line on why. Joe Garrison updates this page every Tuesday through the Super Bowl. Each week’s best bets are on our NFL picks page. Also this week: our Patrick Mahomes elbow update before Chiefs-Falcons.…