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Packers Prepare for Kirk Cousins’ 12th Start Against Green Bay
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Minnesota is turning back to Kirk Cousins after a season of quarterback instability, and Green Bay expects the veteran to start Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers know his tendencies, but his experience, quick reads and ability to make difficult throws demand a disciplined defensive performance—especially after Green Bay’s fourth-quarter collapse in the teams’ Week 1 matchup.