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Schenectady Gives Sheridan Plaza Smoke Shop 30 Days to Address Zoning Citation
By Matt Csontos,9 days ago
A smoke shop operating at Sheridan Plaza has been cited because smoke shops are not allowed in the plaza’s C-2 mixed-use commercial zone, City Planner Jack Connelly said, according to The Daily Gazette. Property owner Eric Jacobov has 30 days to comply with city regulations. Jacobov told the newspaper he was unaware the tenant had received a citation.
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