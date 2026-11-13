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Mark Ruffalo endorses Maryland's Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader
By Robert Dyer,9 days ago
Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo has endorsed Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) for Majority Leader, as Democrats prepare to take power in the U.S. Senate in January. Van Hollen has "the energy, care, moral centering and strength we need for all the work that lies ahead," Ruffalo wrote on X this morning. "Van Hollen for incoming speaker," he concluded, mistaking the position for the U.S. House of Representatives majority leadership office. The high-profile Hollywood endorsement comes as the progressive and Democratic Socialist wings of the Democratic Party scored record wins in the 2026 elections, and are now leveraging that political capital to oust New York Senator Chuck Schumer as Democratic leader in the Senate.