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Packers-Vikings Week 10 Showdown: Love vs. NFL’s Top Defense
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Main Story: The Week 10 showdown at Lambeau Field pits Green Bay’s explosive passing game against Minnesota’s league-leading defense. The Packers’ best path is for Jordan Love to find Christian Watson and Matthew Golden while avoiding quick pressure—and to exploit Minnesota’s vulnerability to inside-zone runs. The Vikings will look to make their aggressive blitz packages disrupt Love before he can deliver downfield.