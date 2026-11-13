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Wintertime Turfgrass Management
By George Richardson,8 days ago
As temperatures cool down across Northeast Florida, we start to notice changes to our landscapes. One of our plant types that can sometimes be dramatic in its visual transformation during this time is our warm-season turfgrasses. That includes our St. Augustinegrass, zoysiagrass, bermudagrass and bahiagrass lawns. You may especially notice some funky zebra-like patterns with bermudagrass as temperatures drop. These grasses are perennial, which means they have storage structures that allow them to live year after year in the right conditions. However, to survive our cooler weather, shorter days and light intensity, they go into dormancy or semi-dormancy and can appear as if they are no longer with us. One could say this is similar to how many of us wish we could stay in bed a bit longer when the time changes due to our circadian rhythms. Plants have a similar biological clock where photosynthesis slows down and so does growth. Leaves that were once a lush green color start to turn brown, and we notice we don’t need to mow as often. This is all normal. As the plant goes through changes, we need to change how we management it. Also it is important to know that some of our grass species will go dormant before others. There can even be significant differences among cultivars of the same species. So, don’t get upset if your neighbors yard is somehow still green and yours is not.