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Veterans enjoy a day on the river during annual Fish’n the Brave event in Umatilla
By Michael LeCompte,3 days ago
UMATILLA, Ore.-Fish’n the Brave, which allows veterans and active-duty military members to enjoy a day of guided fishing on the Columbia River was November 7 in Umatilla. Tony Fisher, of Fisher’s Catch Outfitters (FCO) started Fish’n the Brave to thank veterans for their service, and the event has become a Veterans Day weekend staple for the past 11 years now.
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