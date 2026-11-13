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Self-Storage Operator U-Haul Celebrates Grand Opening of New Phoenix Headquarters
By ISS Staff,9 days ago
U-Haul International Inc., a provider of self-storage and moving services in North America, celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Midtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. As part of its “Moving Arizona Forward” event, the company lit the branded orange sign at the top of the 25-story building at 20 E. Thomas Road, which is just one block from its previous address, according to a press release.
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