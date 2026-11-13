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Hope shines after dark: Crane Point hosts luminaria walk for cancer patients
By Contributed,9 days ago
One of Marathon’s most popular fundraisers is growing, taking the sea of pink in the Florida Keys Hope Walk to a second night of respect and remembrance for cancer patients. On Nov. 7, the trails were lit at Crane Point for a luminaria walk, with dozens of custom-decorated lanterns honoring those affected by cancer – and those still thriving and beating the disease.