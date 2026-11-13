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Dolphin harriers win district championship with 7-second tiebreaker
By Tracy McDonald,9 days ago
Marathon’s boys cross country team waited a decade to bring home another district championship, and when the opportunity finally came, it took all six runners to get the job done. The Dolphins edged Sheridan Hills Christian School in a tiebreaker at the District 16-1A Championships on Nov. 3 in Boca Raton, securing their first district title since 2016.